Amelia woman dies in NC crash - NBC12 - WWBT - Richmond, VA News On Your Side

Amelia woman dies in NC crash

(Source: RNN) (Source: RNN)
RALEIGH, NC (WWBT) -

An Amelia Court House woman died Sunday morning in a crash on I-40 in Raleigh. 

WRAL reports that Patricia Scott Morgan was a passenger an an SUV that veered off the eastbound lanes and struck a tree. 

A second passenger from North Carolina suffered serious injures

The vehicle's driver - Samuel Michael Morgan, of Amelia - and another passenger from Durham suffered minor injuries.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12

  • Latest news from NBC12.comNEWSMore>>

  • Police: Texas church attack stemmed from domestic situation

    Police: Texas church attack stemmed from domestic situation

    Monday, November 6 2017 5:42 AM EST2017-11-06 10:42:33 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 3:05 PM EST2017-11-06 20:05:36 GMT

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

    More >>

    Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.

    More >>

  • The Latest: Deputies visited church gunman's house in 2014

    The Latest: Deputies visited church gunman's house in 2014

    Monday, November 6 2017 8:22 AM EST2017-11-06 13:22:47 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 3:05 PM EST2017-11-06 20:05:13 GMT
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>
    Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is suggesting there may have been a connection between the gunman who shot and killed 26 people in a South Texas community and the Baptist church where the slayings happened.More >>

  • Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

    Trump: Texas mass shooting is about mental health, not guns

    Sunday, November 5 2017 9:42 PM EST2017-11-06 02:42:35 GMT
    Monday, November 6 2017 3:04 PM EST2017-11-06 20:04:25 GMT
    President Donald Trump says a Texas church shooting that left 26 dead was an "act of evil.".More >>
    President Donald Trump says a Texas church shooting that left 26 dead was an "act of evil.".More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly