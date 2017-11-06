Amelia woman dies in NC crash

An Amelia Court House woman died Sunday morning in a crash on I-40 in Raleigh.

WRAL reports that Patricia Scott Morgan was a passenger an an SUV that veered off the eastbound lanes and struck a tree.

A second passenger from North Carolina suffered serious injures

The vehicle's driver - Samuel Michael Morgan, of Amelia - and another passenger from Durham suffered minor injuries.

Police have not yet released information about the crash.

