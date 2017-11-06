Wrong-way driver charged with DUI, child neglect

A woman faces multiple charges, including driving under the influence, after police say she was driving the wrong way on Saturday night with a juvenile in her vehicle.

The Henrico Police Department says officers attempted to stop a vehicle at East Laburnum Avenue and Waddey Street around 11:50 p.m. Nov. 4. The vehicle failed to stop and continued to Vawter Avenue.

Once the driver - 40-year-old Leticia Devonne Thomas - finally stopped on Vawter, police say they discovered someone under 18 in the vehicle. That person's age was not released.

Thomas was charged with driving under the influence, driving in violation of restrictions, eluding and child neglect.

