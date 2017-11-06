Woman dies in single-vehicle crash in Chesterfield

A 23-year-old Chesterfield woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Hull Street Road on Monday morning.

The Chesterfield Police Department says Lauren N. Goode was traveling east on Hull Street Road around 6 a.m. when she ran off the right side of the road, overcorrected and then struck a tree in the median.

Goode was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12