University of Richmond hires new athletic director

The Latest on the videotaped altercation between a University of Miami football fan and a police officer (all times local):More >>
The AYF state championships were held this weekend in Henrico County.More >>
Here are the high school football playoff brackets featuring teams from our area:More >>
Highland Springs topped Varina in our game of the week, Goochland finished a 10-0 regular season with a win over Amelia, Mills Godwin punched its postseason ticket by shutting out Deep Run, and James River won the Coal Bowl by beating Midlothian.More >>
Patrick Henry nipped Lee-Davis in the Tomato Bowl, while Atlee topped rival Hanover. Elsewhere, Meadowbrook upset Hopewell to earn a playoff spot, L.C. Bird cruised, J.R Tucker topped Glen Allen in a shootout, Matoaca topped Petersburg, Thomas Jefferson wrapped up its historic season with a victory, and Henrico and Monacan both grabbed wins.More >>
