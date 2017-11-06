University of Richmond hires new athletic director

The University of Richmond has hired Bucknell University's John P. Hardt as its next director of athletics.

Hardt, who has been at Bucknell since 2000, "is an outstanding and seasoned university leader who brings a wealth of relevant experience and success in Division I athletics," said Richmond President Ronald A. Crutcher. "John shares our commitment to supporting our student-athletes, our coaches and athletics administrative staff and fielding teams who are able to compete yearly for championships."

Hardt previously worked in athletics administrations at Michigan State University and Syracuse University. He is a 1984 graduate of the University of Iowa, where he played football.

"I recognize and appreciate that the institutional values and the successful athletics environment that exist at Richmond are ideal for the continued development of a nationally-leading, student-centered, championship-level athletics program," said Hardt.

Hardt will officially begin at the University of Richmond on Jan. 1. He's replacing Keith Gill, who stepped down in May for personal reasons.

