Richmond police search for laptop thieves

The Richmond Police Department is searching for two people who stole a laptop from a Shockoe Bottom business in late October.

Police say two men entered the business in the 1500 block of East Main Street around 2:40 a.m. Oct. 29.

"One male stood near the front door while another male walked throughout the building," the Richmond Police Department said. "Surveillance video shows one suspect taking a laptop, concealing it in his jacket and leaving the building."

The suspect with the laptop is a black male and is about 5 feet 9 inches tall. He was wearing a light-colored jacked and a dark-colored hood.

The second suspect is a black male with facial hair. He was wearing a light-colored hate, a dark-colored jacket and pants.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

