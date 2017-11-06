Police departments offer safety training for area churches

Following Sunday's tragedy in Texas in which a gunman killed more than two dozen people, police in Central Virginia are reminding congregations about safety training.

The Richmond Police Department, for example, offers free training twice a year at the "Place of Worship Safety Forum."

"Places of worship have a unique challenge when it comes to crime prevention, security, and safety," organizers said on the forum's website, which says the next event is Nov. 18.

This past summer, the Henrico Police Department held a safety and security meeting that covered anything from church burglaries to shootings.

These events can show church members how to interact with people who may be suffering from a mental breakdown, how to come up with an active shooter plan and how to form a crisis-response team.

