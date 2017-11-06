City leaders to take on problems at Richmond schools

Richmond's City Council and School Board will take on the issues of crumbling school buildings at meetings on Monday night.

At 5 p.m., City Council is set to discuss funding to fix lead that was detected in the water at George Mason and Ginter Park elementary schools.

Earlier this school year, school leaders said the lead levels were safe, but two water fountains were removed from the schools.

Those schools are providing bottled water until the fountains are replaced.

At 6 p.m. the School Board will discuss improvements to school buildings.

Richmond School Board member Jonathan Young recently submitted a plan that focuses on elementary schools.

In Young’s proposal, the existing Swansboro, Woodville, George Mason, Southampton, and Greene elementary schools would be sold or demolished. New school buildings for George Mason and Greene Elementary schools would be built. Westover Hills and Fisher Elementary schools would get an expansion of about 10 classrooms.

Young also says he wants RPS to borrow $70 million from the state to help pay for the project, through a measure that would prevent the city's credit rating from being impacted.

"If we were able to vote on this plan today, we could put out to bid tomorrow…opportunities for contractors to get started, so that our students move into brand-new space."

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12