City leaders to take on problems at Richmond schools

Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Following Sunday's tragedy in Texas in which a gunman killed more than two dozen people, police in Central Virginia are reminding congregations about safety training.More >>
Following Sunday's tragedy in Texas in which a gunman killed more than two dozen people, police in Central Virginia are reminding congregations about safety training.More >>
The current lieutenant governor dropped 1 point in the past week, and has 51 percent of the support from likely voters while the former Republican National Committee chair has 45 percent of the support.More >>
The current lieutenant governor dropped 1 point in the past week, and has 51 percent of the support from likely voters while the former Republican National Committee chair has 45 percent of the support.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
One of those killed was the pastor's 14-year-old daughter, her mother told CNN, as well as a pregnant mother of three.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
Among the 26 people killed in an attack at a small South Texas church were tight-knit neighbors and family members, ranging in age from 5 to 72 years old.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
The two pursued the suspected shooter at speeds of 95 mph before he appeared to lose control of his vehicle.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
A body-shaming comment posted on social media about an African-American traffic reporter in Dallas, Texas has caused a social media uproar, with even celebrities getting involved.More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 11:46 p.m. Saturday. He's charged with DUI and giving false information to police. Campbell represents portions of Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester counties. He's expected to go through bond court on Sunday morning. ...More >>
South Carolina Senator Paul Campbell was arrest for Driving Under the Influence on Saturday night.. Campbell was arrested by the South Carolina Highway Patrol and booked into the Al Cannon Detention Center at 1146 p.m. Saturday.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
The elementary school children are fed a cold cheese sandwich and milk for lunch, once their accounts reach a negative balance of $5.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
Some people just need their nicotine no matter where they are.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
East Limestone school officials tell us the stolen truck, trailer and band equipment have been recovered.More >>
Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.More >>
Law enforcement is on high alert all over the Mid-South for an escapee from the Marshall County Jail.More >>
Crews are responding to a large structure fire in the Tyler area.More >>
Crews are responding to a large structure fire in the Tyler area.More >>