Football fan charged with slapping officer at VT-Miami game

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) - The Latest on the videotaped altercation between a University of Miami football fan and a police officer (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

Police have charged a 30-year-old nurse with felony battery on a police officer for her part in a videotaped altercation with a detective at a University of Miami football game.

Police said Bridget Freitas slapped an officer while being carried out during Miami's win Saturday over Virginia Tech at Hard Rock Stadium.

The officer then hits her in the face with his fist. His full name has not been released.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is examining the video to make sure proper procedures were followed.

Jail records do not show Freitas being held Sunday afternoon. She did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

10 a.m.

Police are investigating a videotaped altercation where an apparently intoxicated University of Miami football fan slaps an officer, who then punches her in the head.

Miami-Dade Police Detective Alvaro Zabaleta said in an email Sunday that the department is "gathering all of the details to gain a clear understanding of what occurred" during the altercation at Hard Rock Stadium during Miami's win Saturday over Virginia Tech. He released no specific information.

