Northam leads Gillespie in final polls

Ed Gillespie and Ralph Northam are vying for Virginia's governor.

Democrat Ralph Northam continues to lead Republican Ed Gillespie in two polls released Monday, the day before Election Day.

WASON CENTER POLL

In the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University poll, Democrat Ralph Northam leads Republican Ed Gillespie by 6 points.

The current lieutenant governor dropped 1 point in the past week, and has 51 percent of the support from likely voters while the former Republican National Committee chair has 45 percent of the support.

Libertarian Cliff Hyra has 2 percent of the support, while 2 percent of voters remain undecided.

Northam holds a 13-point lead over Gillespie among independent voters and a 29-point lead by voters who consider themselves moderates.

"It’s hard to see how Gillespie can make up this deficit when he has consistently trailed Northam among independents by more than 10 points," said Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center. "To put it in perspective, in 2013 the Republican led among independents but still ended up losing by 2.6 percent."

In the race for lieutenant governor, Democrat Justin Fairfax leads Republican Jill Vogel 50 percent to 45 percent.

Incumbent Democrat Mark Herring has 49 percent of the support compared to 45 percent for John Adams in the race for attorney general.

The Wason Center survey has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.5 percent.

WHAT'S ON YOUR BALLOT: Meet the candidates

QUINNIPIAC POLL

Northam holds a 9-point lead over Gillespie in the Quinnipiac University Poll, leading 51-42.

Hyra has 3 percent of the support.

Northam's lead shrunk by 8 points in the past week - he lead by 17 points in the Quinnipiac poll released on Oct. 30.

"Republican Ed Gillespie is closing Democratic Lt. Gov. Ralph Northam’s lead, but Gillespie still has a ways to go and only 24 hours to get there," said Peter A. Brown, assistant director of the Quinnipiac University Poll. "A good sign for Gillespie is that in the last two weeks he has cut Lt Gov. Northam's 14-point lead among independents, the key bloc of voters, to a statistical tie. But any hopes that the Republicans have for victory will require their candidate to accomplish the Herculean task of making up a deep, 28-point deficit among women."

This poll, which does not have information about the other statewide races, has a margin of error of plus-or-minus 3.9 percent.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12