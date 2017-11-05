High school football playoff schedules released

Here are the high school football playoff brackets featuring teams from our area:



Class 6, Region B

#1 Colonial Forge - Bye

#7 Clover Hill at #2 Manchester

#6 Franklin County at #3 Thomas Dale

#5 Riverbend at #4 James River

Class 5, Region B

#8 Meadowbrook at #1 Hermitage

#7 Mills Godwin at #2 Highland Springs

#6 Lee-Davis at #3 Henrico

#5 Varina at #4 LC Bird

Class 4, Region B

#8 Huguenot at #1 Dinwiddie

#7 Midlothian at #2 Monacan

#6 Courtland at #3 Louisa

#5 Patrick Henry at #4 Eastern View

Class 3, Region A

#8 Booker T. Washington at #1 Phoebus

#7 Lakeland at #2 IC Norcom

#6 Park View at #3 York

#5 Southampton at #4 Hopewell

Class 3, Region B

#8 Armstrong at #1 Thomas Jefferson

#7 Skyline at #2 Warren County

#6 Brentsville at #3 James Monroe

#5 Culpeper at #4 Spotsylvania

Class 2, Region A

#8 Brunswick at #1 Goochland

#7 Bruton at #2 Poquoson

#6 King William at #3 Greensville

#5 Amelia at #4 Nottoway

Class 1, Region A

#8 Northampton at #1 Essex

#7 Middlesex at #2 Sussex Central

#6 Washington & Lee at #3 Colonial Beach

#5 Northumberland at #4 West Point

VISAA Division I Semifinals

#3 Collegiate vs. #2 St. Christopher's

#4 Benedictine vs. #1 Flint Hill

VISAA Division III Semifinals

#3 Quantico vs. #2 Fuqua School

#4 Blessed Sacrament Huguenot vs. #1 Roanoke Catholic