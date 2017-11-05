Man recovering in hospital after shooting breaks out in Hopewell

A Petersburg man is recovering in the hospital after a shooting broke out in Hopewell on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1500 block of Edward Bland Court around 9:52 p.m. When they arrived on the scene, officers found a man was a gunshot wound to his torso.

Emergency medical personnel responded to the scene and transported him to VCU Medical Center where he is listed under stable condition and is receiving treatment.

Police say he was with a woman at the time of the shooting. She was not injured and is not cooperating with detectives, according to police.

The Hopewell Police Department's Criminal Investigations Unit is investigating the shooting. There is no word on a suspect.

Anyone with any information on this shooting is asked to call lead Detective David Hirn at (804) 541-2284.

