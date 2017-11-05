Manatee found in Chesapeake Bay

The Chesapeake Bay got a rare visitor this week.

Researchers at the Virginia Institute of Marine Science shot a new video of a manatee swimming by the boat basin along the York River.

The animals are built for warm waters, and their normal northernmost range is the Georgia coast.

Researchers say the last local sighting in the Chesapeake region was July of 2016.

