Woman accidentally hits Chesterfield home with car

A home in Chesterfield suffered minor damage after a woman accidentally struck the home with her car early Sunday morning.

This happened in the 20100 block of Laurel Road, near Ettrick Park.

Police say the woman struck the corner of her neighbor's home after accidentally hitting the accelerator.

There was minimal damage to the home and no injuries.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12