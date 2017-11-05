Deputies: Man arrested after accused of grabbing, kissing girl

Loudoun County deputies have arrested a man accused of grabbing and kissing a girl as she was out with her friends on Halloween.

Seyed Vafaei, 68, of Ashburn, was charged with assault and battery for the incident, but deputies said they may have found other victims.

Deputies said the girl was walking near Tournament Parkway and Palmer Classic Parkway in Ashburn on Halloween with her friends when Vafaei approached them. The man then offered the girl a piece of candy and put it in her bag.

The girl then went to catch up with her friends, and deputies said that was when Vafaei grabbed her hand and kissed her on the cheek.

The incident was reported to police on Wed, Nov. 1, and deputies said they "discovered possible additional encounters."

According to police, Vafaei rides his bicycle around the area, wearing goggles.

Anyone with any information on this assault is asked to call Detective C. Czekaj at 703-777-0475.

