Police: VA 16-year-old girl reported missing again after kidnapped in October

Prince William County police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing and endangered teenage girl. She was previously kidnapped in October by a 21-year-old man, claiming to be a part of a gang.

Police say Sinahi Agular-Cruz, 16, voluntarily left her home in the 14600 block of Endsley Turn in Woodbridge around 11:30 p.m. Saturday. Sinahi is believed to be in need of assistance, which qualifies her as being endangered.

Aguilar-Cruz is described as a Hispanic female, 5-feet-2-inches tall, 125 pounds, has black hair and brown eyes.

Police previously issued an Amber Alert for her disappearance on Oct. 15. The suspect, Roberto Medrano Segovia, 21, was taken into custody. He was charged with abduction, gang participation, destruction of property and providing a false name to law enforcement. I

Segovia and Sinahi Aguilar-Cruz were at a party on Danville Road. They became involved in an argument that turned physical. Witnesses helped the victim, and the two were separated. Officers say Segovia pulled out a knife and claimed to be an MS-13 gang member.

Police say Segovia left the home but later returned with other people. Segovia allegedly then used a sharp item to deflate three tires of a vehicle belonging to one of the witnesses that helped the 16-year-old.

According to officers, the 16-year-old was then forced into Segovia's car.

Detectives then reported the 16-year-old missing and endangered, and Virginia State Police issued an Amber Alert. Officers say the two were found at a home on Barksdale Street in Woodbridge.

The man and the woman in the home gave police false names, but officers quickly identified them and questioned them about the abduction.

Aguilar-Cruz was found unharmed and was reunited with her family. Segovia was arrested and is being held without bond.

Anyone with any information about her whereabouts is asked to call Prince William County Police at 703-792-6500.

