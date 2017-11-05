Man shot in Richmond's Southside; recovering in hospital

Richmond police say a man is recovering in the hospital after he was shot in the city's Southside Saturday night.

The shooting happened just before 8 p.m. in the 2500 block of Alexander Avenue, near Jefferson Davis Highway. When officers responded, they found a man suffering from gunshot wounds to his shoulder.

He was transported to the hospital but is expected to be okay.

Call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 if you have any information that could help police.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12