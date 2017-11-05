Police: Son struck, killed father in Chesterfield with vehicle and ax

The Chesterfield Police Department says a 31-year-old Richmond man faces a first-degree murder charge in the death of his father.

Officers responded a call on Black Heath Road around 8 p.m. Saturday to find 61-year-old Nicholas S. Altimari dead in the driveway. He had been struck by a vehicle and with an ax.

A woman on the scene provide police with information about the suspect - Frank X. Altimari - who was found in Richmond and taken into custody without incident.

The woman was also injured in the incident, but treated and released.

Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12