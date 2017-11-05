Man found dead in driveway of Chesterfield home

Chesterfield police are investigating a homicide that left one man dead Saturday evening.

Police responded around 8 p.m. to a report of an assault at a home in the 1500 block of Black Heath Road. When they arrived, officers found a man's body in the driveway.

A witness told police about the suspect, who was then taken into custody without incident. Police say the incident appeared to be domestic related.

Police are withholding the names of the victim and suspect as they notify family members.

Anyone with any information on this incident is asked to call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

