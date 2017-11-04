Civil Rights activist with ties to Chesterfield passes away

A Civil Rights activist with ties to Chesterfield passed away on Sunday.

Nellie Hinderman McLeod, 90, died just 10 days before her 91st birthday. She was a "Civil Rights activist involved in the movement to integrate Chesterfield County Virginia Public Schools and other public institutions throughout Virginia. She led voter registration drives beginning in the 1960’s and she championed fair and equal treatment of blacks in the criminal justice system and in all other areas of life," her obituary said.

She supported the Democratic Party and often represented Virginia as a delegate at several national conventions.

She received several awards, including the NAACP Trailblazer Awards and the Southern Christian Leadership Conference Grassroots Leadership Award.

Nellie is survived by her husband, William McLeod, her children, Harold Hinderman, Priscilla McLeod Robinson, Charles L. McLeod, Yolanda McLeod Hall, and Kimberli McLeod Rivers, her sister Gayola Hinderman Adams, and her cousins, Victor Hinderman, Rev. Joe Webb.

She also leaves behind her 12 grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, and nephews, nieces, and friends.

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 9 at First Mt. Zion Baptist Church, 16622 Dumfries Road in Dumfries. She will be interred at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road in Triangle following the service.

"In lieu of flowers, please make donations to one of the organizations that Nellie supported for many years, the Southern Poverty Law Center, 400 Washington Ave., Montgomery, AL 36104 in memory of Nellie Hinderman McLeod," her obituary said.

Click here to read more about Nellie.

