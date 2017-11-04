Richmond SPCA holds 19th annual Fur Ball to benefit Cinderella Fund

The 19th Annual Fur Ball to benefit the Richmond SPCA's Cinderella Fund kicks off Saturday evening.

The event will be held at the Jefferson Hotel from 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Richmond's Mayor Stoney will be participating in the Parade of Pets, which will come down the hotel's grand staircase.

He will be with this year's Cinderella Pet, Tophe, "a dog who the Richmond SPCA saved from parvovirus after rescuing him from the Danville Area Humane Society."

There will also be a dinner and a Cinderella live auction.

"The Cinderella Fund provides treatment and rehabilitation for sick, injured and neonatal homeless animals in the care of the Richmond SPCA," the organization said in a press release.

Last year, the Richmond SPCA cared for 4,119 homeless animals, and 3,505 of the animals required medical attention that was provided by the Cinderella Fund.

Last year's Fur Ball event raised $590,000. The goal for this year is to raise $600,000 for the Cinderella Fund.

