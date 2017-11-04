Kroger to launch clothing line

Kroger is launching its own clothing line for the family as it fights back at Amazon-owned Whole Foods.

The clothing line will roll out next fall at Fred Meyer and Kroger stores, totaling to 300 locations nationwide.

Kroger describes the clothing line as "modern," "playful," and simple" for children, teens, and adults with a focus on activewear.

