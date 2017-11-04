Vigil to be held for slain Freeman grad

A vigil will be held to honor the life of the Norfolk State football player and Henrico native, who was gunned down last weekend.More >>
A vigil will be held to honor the life of the Norfolk State football player and Henrico native, who was gunned down last weekend.More >>
The owners of Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump have decided to close its doors for good.More >>
The owners of Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump have decided to close its doors for good.More >>
A candlelight vigil and funeral plans have been announced for a recent Douglas Freeman graduate shot and killed in Norfolk.More >>
A candlelight vigil and funeral plans have been announced for a recent Douglas Freeman graduate shot and killed in Norfolk.More >>
The number weighs heavily on Police Chief Humberto Cardounel's mind. While he's only been leading the department for 18 months, it's one of his top concerns.More >>
The number weighs heavily on Police Chief Humberto Cardounel's mind. While he's only been leading the department for 18 months, it's one of his top concerns.More >>
Two men were arrested after police say they stole from two Henrico stores within a week.More >>
Two men were arrested after police say they stole from two Henrico stores within a week.More >>