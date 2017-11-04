Vigil to be held for slain Freeman grad

A vigil will be held to honor the life of the Norfolk State football player and Henrico native, who was gunned down last weekend.

Nick Ackies, 18, was killed last weekend, in his home in Norfolk on Hayes Street.

Investigators believe 22-year-old Jaquan Anderson, from Chesterfield, shot him. He was charged with second-degree murder. Police are still determining the motive.

The candlelight vigil will be held at Douglas Freeman, where Nick Ackies graduated earlier this year, at 7:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A candlelight vigil was held on the Norfolk State University campus earlier this week.

