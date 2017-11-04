Vigil held for slain Freeman grad

What started off as a few quickly expanded to a sea of support and a mountain of memories of Nick Ackies.

Coaches, siblings, friends and self-proclaimed “acquaintances” huddled together to remember the 18, whose future seemed to shine brighter than the flames in their hands.

The Henrico native was shot and killed at the end of October on Hayes Street in Norfolk, where he lived.

Norfolk State University grad, Jaquan Anderson, 22, of Chesterfield, is charged with second-degree murder.

Police are still determining the motive.

But Saturday, story, after story made the crowd laugh, something they say Nick could make anyone do.

Even with the candles now dim or burned out, family and friends continue to let Nick’s light shine on in their hearts forever.

Ackies' mother told the crowd Nick always wanted a big family. It was clear Saturday that he got his wish. Ackies will be laid to rest Sunday at 2 p.m. at West End Assembly of God, 401 North Parham Road.

