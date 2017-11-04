Police search for missing, endangered man

The Prince William County Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing and endangered man.

Police say Kap Chun Kim, 74, left his home in the 13200 block of Sturbridge Road in Woodbridge on Friday around 7 a.m. He is believed to be missing under voluntary circumstances and may be in need of assistance, which qualifies him as being endangered.

Kim is an Asian man, 5-feet-6-inches tall, 130 pounds, has short white hair and brown eyes.

Police say me may be riding a red bicycle with a black basket in the front.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to call police at 703-792-6500.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12