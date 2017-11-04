Police search for missing, endangered man

A vigil will be held to honor the life of the Norfolk State football player and Henrico native, who was gunned down last weekend.More >>
The kickoff celebrated the Salvation Army's programs, including Angel Tree, Coats for Kids, and red Kettlebell Collections, among others.More >>
The Prince William County Police Department needs the public's help in finding a missing and endangered man.More >>
An off-duty Washington, D.C. police officer was shot and killed in Baltimore on Saturday, police told NBC affiliate WRC.More >>
The owners of Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump have decided to close its doors for good.More >>
Dozens of police swarmed a Memphis basketball court, detaining 38 teens and arrested eight.More >>
The Troup County Sheriff’s Office arrested two people after seizing 151 pounds of marijuana during a traffic stop.More >>
