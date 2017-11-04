Off-duty officer killed while sitting in car

An off-duty Washington, D.C. police officer was shot and killed in Baltimore on Saturday, police told NBC affiliate WRC.

According to WRC, Sgt. Tony Anthony Mason Jr., 40, was sitting in a parked car with a woman when another person approached their car and began shooting. Police told WRC the suspect ran from the scene.

Officers arrived on the scene just after 12:45 a.m. and found Mason and the woman suffering from gunshot wounds. Mason was struck in the body, while the woman was struck in the leg, according to WRC.

Both were transported to the hospital. Mason died at the hospital from his injuries.

"Mason was a sergeant in the D.C. police's sixth district," WRC said.

There is no word on the woman's condition.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12