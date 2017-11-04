Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump to close for good

The owners of Halligan Bar & Grill in Short Pump have decided to close its doors for good.

Shawn Gregory posted an update on Facebook saying the restaurant will close its doors on Sunday.

Dear Halligans fans and valued patrons, This is the most difficult post I have ever had to make. It is with a very heavy heart that I announce the Halligan Short Pump will close its doors forever on Sunday 11/5. It has been a great run and we are so proud of the Halligan and all of the wonderful good things it did over the years. We have met some of the greatest people and friends along the way, but it's time for Cynthia and I to finally retire. Come on down and help us "Rescue the Fun" one more time as we wind down this weekend. It has been our pleasure to serve up Richmond's best BBQ to the best people in this city for over a decade. Donated items to the Halligan Bar & Grill can be picked up no later than 11/9. Our sincere thanks to each one of you for your support and dedication. We wish you all well, Chief Shawn... Signing off... over and out!

"Over the years the Halligan Bar and Grill has donated thousands of dollars to the community, supported various Fire Services programs and localities," the restaurant's marketing director said in an email.

The Halligan Bar & Grill in Shockoe Bottom was undergoing renovations but decided to close for good, while the location in Ashland is still open.

The restaurant was named after a halligan bar, a tool used to break down doors.

Gregory is a retired firefighter with more than 20 years of service to the Henrico Fire Department.

