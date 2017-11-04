Saturday is the last day to request absentee ballot in person

Saturday is the last day to request an absentee ballot in person.
To request one, voters must go to their registrar's office by 5 p.m. and bring a photo identification card.
Tuesday was the deadline to request an absentee ballot by mail.
All ballots are due by 7 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 7.
Voters must have a valid reason for voting absentee. The reasons are listed on the Department of Elections website.
