Lee Bridge shut down due to accident

The Lee Bridge is shut down due to an accident that happened early Saturday morning.

The single-vehicle crash happened around 2:30 a.m. Two poles are down on the bridge. Both lanes are closed on both the northbound and southbound sides. The bridge is not usable at this time.

The streetlights are out on the bridge. Crews will be on the scene to make repairs for a few more hours.

One woman suffered minor injuries and was not sent to the hospital.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12