High school football scoreboard - Nov. 3rd

Here is the high school football scoreboard for games played on Friday, November 3rd:

Highland Springs 28, Varina 7
Dinwiddie 57, Colonial Heights 10
Manchester 67, George Wythe 14
LC Bird 55, Cosby 3
Monacan 35, Huguenot 13
Thomas Dale 49, Prince George 14
Henrico 62, Armstrong 0
Mills Godwin 17, Deep Run 0
Atlee 36, Hanover 28
Goochland 42, Amelia 28
Patrick Henry 15, Lee-Davis 14
Meadowbrook 13, Hopewell 6
Matoaca 38, Petersburg 22
James River 41, Midlothian 33
Thomas Jefferson 27, John Marshall 20
Louisa 53, Fluvanna 6
JR Tucker 63, Glen Allen 56
James Monroe 56, Caroline 16
Randolph-Henry 28, Cumberland 14
Buckingham 40, Prince Edward 19
Orange 49, Powhatan 41
Warhill 30, New Kent 28
West Point 64, Charles City 18
Blessed Sacrament-Huguenot 29, Richmond Christian 22

