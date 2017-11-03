Man gets 36 years in prison for selling killer heroin

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (AP) - A man who sold fentanyl-laced heroin that caused fatal overdoses has been sentenced to 36 years in prison.

The Virginian-Pilot reported Wednesday that Erskine Dawson Jr. led a heroin ring that operated in Virginia Beach and Chesapeake. Prosecutors blamed Dawson for more than a dozen overdoses. They said Dawson knew that at least two were fatal.

U.S. District Judge Raymond Jackson told Dawson in court that he was "involved in some of the most cold-hearted drug dealing" the court had seen.

According to court records, the drugs were often smuggled into the region inside stuffed animals and on commercial buses. The drugs were often marketed under names like "King of Death" and "Steph Curry," the pro-basketball star.

