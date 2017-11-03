Virginia, New Jersey governor's races shaped by age of Trump

By ALAN SUDERMAN and MICHAEL CATALINI

Associated Press

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Candidates in the country's only two races for governor are in the final sprint to an Election Day that promises to illustrate how much - or little - things have changed in the age of Trump.

The Nov. 7 races in New Jersey and Virginia are the first gubernatorial contests since President Donald Trump's surprise victory last year. The president has shaped both contests without campaigning in either, but the final effect is still unclear.

Swing-state Virginia is expected to be close, as most polls show Republican Ed Gillespie within striking distance of Democrat Ralph Northam.

In New Jersey, Democrat Phil Murphy, a former Goldman Sachs executive and Obama administration ambassador to Germany, holds a double-digit lead over Republican Lt. Gov. Kim Guadagno.

Catalini reported from Trenton, New Jersey.

