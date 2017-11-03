Woman faces felony charges in house-renting scam in Hanover

A woman in King William County is facing three felony charges after allegedly scamming potential renters out of nearly $5,000.

A couple tells NBC 12 that 21-year-old Megan Simpson said a property in Hanover County belonged to her family and was available to rent.

Three different renters gave Simpson hundreds of dollars in deposit and rental fees, believing they'd move into the house, according to court documents.

When the families all showed up on the same day to move in, Simpson was no where to be found.

Kelly Avellino is speaking to victims and learning how you can protect yourself on 12News at 5.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12