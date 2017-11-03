Richmond woman charged with murder in boyfriend's death

A 37-year-old Richmond woman has been charged with shooting her boyfriend to death on Frank Road in September.

Shatema Smith was arrested in Raleigh on Sept. 22, three days after Montez Matthews, 33, was found shot to death in the 3300 block of Frank Road. Matthews was shot multiple times.

Police immediately started looking for Smith, who could not be found in the area. She eventually was located in North Carolina along with a Mercedes Benz that detectives were looking for in the case.

She was extradited to Richmond on Oct. 25 and charged with first degree murder, use of a firearm by a convicted felon and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Anyone with information about this cased is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12