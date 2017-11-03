Salvation Army kicks off Christmas season

The Salvation Army officially kicked off its Christmas season on Friday.

The kickoff celebrated the Salvation Army's programs, including Angel Tree, Coats for Kids, and red Kettlebell Collections, among others.

Friday's luncheon also let the Salvation Army thank the many community partners that help make their programs a reality each year.

Employees said Friday's event was a celebration because they can once again start to help people in need.

"For the Salvation Army, for our partners, and for many people in our community to come alongside and be able to help, to roll up those sleeves, and say, 'Hey, I want to help provide Christmas for a needy child or a warm coat for a family in need,' it really means we care for the community," said Donald Dohmann, Salvation Army Area Commander.

The Salvation Army always needs people to volunteer.

Anyone who is interested, or wants to register to receive assistance this Christmas, go to the Salvation Army's website.

