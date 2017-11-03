Group talks about preservation of Evergreen Cemetery

A group wants to hear from the public on what can be done to improve Evergreen Cemetery.

The Enrichment Foundation bought the cemetery in May 2017 with the hopes of restoring and preserving the grounds.

At Saturday's workshop, participants will break into groups to provide input in four areas: environment, history, community use, and implementation.

The workshop runs from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the cemetery on Evergreen Road.

