Petersburg hosts first naturalization ceremony

Hundreds of people were naturalized at the Union Train Station in Petersburg on Friday.More >>
Hundreds of people were naturalized at the Union Train Station in Petersburg on Friday.More >>
The Sears in Colonial Heights and Kmart on Nine Mile Road in Richmond are among dozens of Kmart and Sears locations that will be closing in early 2018.More >>
The Sears in Colonial Heights and Kmart on Nine Mile Road in Richmond are among dozens of Kmart and Sears locations that will be closing in early 2018.More >>
Petersburg leaders acknowledge trash and overgrown brush run rampant across many neighborhoods. That's why the city is promoting a neighborhood event Saturday called "Trash & Grass."More >>
Petersburg leaders acknowledge trash and overgrown brush run rampant across many neighborhoods. That's why the city is promoting a neighborhood event Saturday called "Trash & Grass."More >>
More than 3,000 trick-or-treaters eagerly showed up for the first Trunk-or-Treat at the newly-opened Destination Church in Hopewell.More >>
More than 3,000 trick-or-treaters eagerly showed up for the first Trunk-or-Treat at the newly-opened Destination Church in Hopewell.More >>
The Hopewell Fire Department’s Hazmat team is monitoring a chemical leak at the Aqualon Division plant on Hercules Road.More >>
The Hopewell Fire Department’s Hazmat team is monitoring a chemical leak at the Aqualon Division plant on Hercules Road.More >>