Men charged with stealing from two Henrico stores

Two men were arrested after police say they stole from two Henrico stores within a week.

The most recent theft happened at a store in the 4700 block of Nine Mile Road on Nov. 2.

A witness told police that two men left the store without paying for merchandise.

After a short chase, James Edgefield and Dontae Grissom were arrested and charged with larceny. Grissom was also charged with drug possession.

Police believe the two are connected with a theft in the 4400 block of South Laburnum Avenue on Oct. 26. In that case, the men are accused of hitting someone with their car as they fled the scene.

According to police, the victim did not need medical treatment.

The two men face additional charged of petit larceny and malicious wounding in the Oct. incident.

