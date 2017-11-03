NBC12 Viewpoint: 2017 BRAVO Awards in Chesterfield

By: Kym Grinnage - email

Everyone loves to hear great news about the role educators have played in shaping the lives of successful members of our society.

Earlier this week The BRAVO Awards, a yearly program of The Chesterfield Education Foundation, paid tribute to five individuals who graduated from Chesterfield County Public High Schools and have gone on to great success.

It was gratifying to see a full ballroom of everyday citizens, community leaders, elected officials, parents and students who were gathered to hear their stories.

These individuals are a testament to why we must continue to have a strong public school education system.

We heard inspirational testimonials that reflected on their experiences as far back as elementary school. Many of them discussed special moments in their lives when a teacher inspired them to be great, but more importantly to develop their gifts.

It is powerful to honor those who are giving service and making the world a better place, while at the same time remembering the teachers who helped inspire them to be great.

In January of each year the Chesterfield Education Foundations calls for nominations from the public for Chesterfield alumni who have gone above and beyond. We look forward to the new class of awardees and we look forward to the future partnership between NBC12 and CEF.

