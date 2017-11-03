Convicted sex offender running for VA House of Delegates seat

A convicted sex offender from Southwest Virginia is running for a seat in the Virginia House of Delegates.

Independent Kenneth Browning is able to run for a delegate seat representing Smythe, Wythe, and Carroll counties because of Governor McAuliffe's 2016 efforts to restore the voting rights of felons.

Back in November 2008, Browning was convicted of using a computer to facilitate child sex offenses. He is listed on the Virginia State Police sex offender database.

Browning can run for public office because his rights were restored by Governor McAuliffe in December. The registrar's office shows he did collect the required number of signatures to qualify for the ballot.

"Under this new process that the current governor has put in place, it is almost immediately that they can get their rights restored once they complete their probation," said Brian Patton, Russell County Commonwealth's Attorney.

Browning says he was falsely accused of the crime he was convicted of and now says he won't comment until after the election.

