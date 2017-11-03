$3,500 reward offered in death of man gunned down on bike

The Richmond Police Department and the ATF are now offering a $3,500 reward for information leading to an arrest and prosecution in the death of a man who was shot and killed while riding his bike.

Police say three young males shot a residence on 5th Avenue just before 10:30 p.m. Sept. 9 on 5th Avenue. Several children were on the porch and a 9-year-old girl was shot. She was later released from the hospital.

Police say the shooters ran down Pollock Street and then shot and killed 57-year-old Victor Harris, who was on a bike and returning home from Dunn's Barbecue, where he worked for 30 years.

Police said in September that they believed the shooting was related to a fight that happened earlier in the day between teenagers.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Richmond Police Tip Line at 804-514-8477 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

