Police: Henrico man caught with 1,300 grams of cocaine, heroin

A Henrico man has been charged with several drug-related charges in Hanover. He was found with roughly 1,300 grams of cocaine and heroin.

Hanover County Sheriff's Office investigators have identified Corey Lamont Stanley, 42, of Henrico, "as a major source of cocaine and heroin distribution in Hanover and the metro-Richmond area."

When he was arrested, he was found in possession of about 1,126 grams of cocaine and about 200 grams of suspected heroin/fentanyl.

Stanley was arrested on Monday, Oct. 30 and charged with two counts of transporting controlled substances into Virginia and two counts of manufacturing, selling, or possessing controlled substances. All of the charges are felonies.

Stanley is being held at Pamunkey Regional Jail without bond.

Investigators are working with the Hanover Commonwealth's Attorney's Office for prosecution.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12