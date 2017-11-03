Huge temperature swing coming this evening

After a near record day today, tomorrow will feel much different!

Here are two random male models from the internet to drive the point home.

Although today we'll soar to near 80°, tomorrow will be much different!

Not only will a wind shift bring a chilly breeze from the NE, we also could see some drizzle or light rain. That will make it feel even cooler. Here's the computer model forecast for 3pm.

Temperatures don't stay cool all weekend long. We rebound back into the 70's to end the weekend.

