Jury finds Henrico man not guilty of killing wife

A Henrico jury found a man not guilty on Thursday of first-degree murder for the death of his wife.

Alvin Banks' wife, Katrina, was found dead in the basement of their home in the 3900 block of Orion Court back in November 2016. Police said this was a domestic-related incident.

The jury also found him not guilty of using a firearm during a murder or attempted murder. However, jurors found Banks guilty of unlawfully firing a weapon in an unoccupied home and two counts of child abuse or neglect. Court documents said a child was heard screaming and police saw three bullet holes.

The jury did say that Banks should serve 16 months in jail and pay $4,000 in fines for the other charges.

