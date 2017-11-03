High school football players unite around emotion touchdown

Inspiration can be found in many places, take many forms and last for varying amounts of time.

Last Friday, that place was Atlee High School, the form was football and the amount of time was 33 seconds. That's how long it took Sepp Shirey to run 80 yards for a touchdown.

By now, many of you know the story and have seen the video. Sepp was born with cerebral palsy and has played football since he was in 4th grade. Last Friday, he got into the game and ran for that score on his senior night against Varina. So why are we still talking about a week later?

VIDEO: Football player with cerebral palsy runs 80-yard touchdown

First of all, what an awesome moment. It was a chance to catch one of those inspirational points in time, and personally, stuff like that never gets old to me. But I've also spent the last week looking at your reactions and comments on our social media platforms. The outpouring of support for Sepp, as well as the complimentary remarks towards the Atlee and Varina teams, has given us a boost of positivity, some would say much-needed at this day and age.

Often as adults, we try to pass down lessons to kids. I know it's my most important job as a parent and as a hopeful role model for some young aspiring broadcasters as well. It's a chance to take my past experiences, and hope others can learn from them. But one of the popular themes of your comments, maybe some adults can learn from Sepp's touchdown, and the kids involved, I really thought about that, and I think there's definitely some truth there.

Think of all the lessons in that short amount of time, selflessness, teamwork, setting aside differences in a game that had been chippy up until that point... Doing that little extra, in this case, to make somebody's dream come true, and make a countless number of people's day a little bit better. All things many of us strive to do day in and day out, but a little reminder never hurts.

Many of you also expressed how proud you were. These kids weren't instructed to let Sepp go. They came to that decision on their own. Rivals came together because the 15 to 18-year-olds on that field realized quickly that it was a moment bigger than a game or a scoreboard.

A few comments said that Sepp's touchdown was detrimental and taught people that if you want something, it'll be given to you. Some also thought it was done just to make the people involved feel good about themselves.

First off, Sepp isn't a water boy or a manager, he's a football player, who works just as hard at practice as his Atlee teammates, which we got a chance to see. While the moment may have been aided by the goodwill of others, there was certainly a long journey that led up to it, and why shouldn't it make people feel good?

People should feel good when they help other people. I feel good when I buy somebody's coffee or help change a tire or help my kids with their homework. It's gratifying to assist our fellow men and women, but it's often not the main reason for good deeds. I'd be willing to bet that not many, if any, of the players on the field thought to themselves in that moment, 'Hey, this will go viral.'

In football, athletes are taught to do whatever it takes to bring down their opponents. Wouldn't you know it? One of the most inspiring moments we've seen in quite some time came from a strong-willed player's 80-yard touchdown, and 21 others in different jerseys, all united for 33 seconds, to lift him up.

