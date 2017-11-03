On Your Side Savings Guide: Resort fees

If you're planning a getaway anytime soon, you're going to want to watch out for some sneaky fees on your hotel bill.

The Wall Street Journal just took a closer look at the fees that many hotels tack onto customers' bills. They found more hotels are now charging so-called resort fees for things you might assume come with your booking.

These fees allow hotels to advertise a lower room rate to get your booking online.

However, if you don't read the fine print, you may miss a daily "resort fee" or "facility fee," ranging from five to thirty bucks or more per day. That fee is supposed to cover the cost of a heated pool, fitness center, or even the "general upkeep" of the hotel.

According to a site called Resort Fee Checker, the number of hotels charging these fees jumped 26 percent just last year. Now, many state attorneys general are investigating the charges.

The hotels say they put the fees on their websites, but if you book through a travel site, you may miss it.

Even if you use a travel booking site to make your reservation, make sure to check out the hotel site, too, or even call to find out if they charge these fees.

