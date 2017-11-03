VMI students dress as President Trump's border wall

Cadets from the Virginia Military Institute are facing backlash over a controversial Halloween costume.

It shows students dressed as President Trump's border wall with an inscribed derogatory term against Latinos.

In a series of tweets, a VMI football player called out his schoolmates saying he was disappointed. He went on to say that this sends a bad message to local families, who bring their children to trick-or-treat in the school community.

VMI posted a statement to their Facebook page:

During the Halloween festivities this week, a costume portraying “Trump’s Wall” with an inscribed derogatory term was in poor taste and demonstrated a lack of appreciation that it was offensive. This matter raises the issue of civility in both the initial presentation of the costume and in the reaction and counter-reaction it has engendered. This lack of civility is inappropriate and does not represent the values of the Institute. As members of the VMI community, we should and will hold ourselves to a higher standard. The VMI leadership does not tolerate this type of behavior and is addressing the matter with the Corps of Cadets.

Copyright 2017 WWBT NBC12. All rights reserved.

Report an Error or Submit a Tip to NBC12