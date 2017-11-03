Police search for suspect in Henrico's Dumbarton area

Henrico and state police are working to track down a suspect who ran from state troopers overnight. This happened in the Dumbarton area off of Staples Mill Road.

The suspect abandoned the car he was in and ran from the scene. There is no word on why he did not talk to state police.

K-9 units were called out to the area, and neighbors said they spotted what appeared to be a search plane, circling above.

