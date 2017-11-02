5-year-old with leukemia made honorary firefighter

Oliver, a 5-year-old Spotsylvania County boy, is now an honorary firefighter after taking an oath "to be brave, obey my parents, and help other people."

Fire Chief Jay Cullinan issued Oliver a badge and a fire helmet, then Oliver boarded a ladder truck for a ride to his first day of kindergarten.

Oliver is in remission after chemotherapy for Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia. Due to the extensive treatments, Oliver missed starting school with his classmates in September.

The Spotsylvania Fire Department decided to recognize his courage on Oct. 30 by escorting him with a convoy of emergency vehicles to his elementary school, where his classmates greeted him.

"We are so fortunate to live in a community that goes beyond the extra mile for it’s neighbors," said Oliver's mom, Heidi Royea.

“We were all touched by the courage and positive spirit that Oliver has demonstrated through his recent challenges, serving as an inspiration to us all,” said Chief Cullinan. “I look forward to seeing his application in about 15 years, to become a firefighter with our department.”

