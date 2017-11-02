Person shot during vigil for victim in Chesterfield neighborhood

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court around 7:50 p.m., close to where 28-year-old Chazerey Moseley was found dead in his car just last week.More >>
Rescue crews from Richmond and Chesterfield are searching the Falling Creek Reservoir after a man fell out of a boat and went missing.
Over 18 law enforcement agencies attended a training by the FBI on Thursday to provide first responders the tools on how to respond during the early stages of a child's disappearance.
Land for a new Chesterfield store is costing Publix nearly $2 million, according to Richmond Bizsense.
Chesterfield police are investigating an attempted armed robbery at a neighborhood near Iron Bridge and Centralia roads.
