Person shot during vigil for victim in Chesterfield neighborhood

One person is in the hospital with life-threatening injuries after shots rang out Thursday night, as mourners gathered at a vigil for a man who was killed last week in the same neighborhood.

The shooting happened in the 6500 block of Lothaire Court around 7:50 p.m., close to where 28-year-old Chazerey Moseley was found dead in his car just last week.

Neighbors were still wearing pins in his memory for a vigil Thursday night, when they say they heard gun shots while remembering him.

Police confirm one person has been shot and is at the hospital with a life-threatening wound. Neighbors heard three shots and a woman scream about ten minutes before an ambulance arrived.

One neighbor, who did not want to speak on camera, was wearing Chazerey Moseley's pin. She said she is deeply saddened to hear something like this would take place at an event that was meant to bring loved ones closure.

Police have yet to release any information about a motive, a suspect or the victim. Anyone with information about either shooting should call Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

