Bus crashes into daycare in Richmond

A daycare bus crashed into a building on Forest Hill Avenue on Thursday.

Richmond Police say the driver of the Imani Learning Center bus was attempting to park around 4:20 p.m., but accidentally drove forward and smashed a window.

Children were on board, but nobody was hurt.

